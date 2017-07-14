Prescott Senior Gathering Place Schedule for next week (July 18-20)

The Gathering Place is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays & Thursdays from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Located at the Prescott Intermediate School (old HS) at 1220 St Croix St. Prescott. Use door G5 at NW corner of lower level.
The movie matinee this month is on July 18th after the potluck. Join us in our air conditioned “theater”.
New this month: Pontoon Boat rides on the St Croix River. A maximum of 10 persons can take part but persons must pre-register.
The Sewing/Quilting group welcomes new members. Bring your own machine and project. The group gathers in Room G9.
Tuesday, July 18 - Walking Club 9:00 a.m., Potluck 11:45 a.m., Movie Day after Potluck
Wednesday, July 19 - Stretching Time 9:30 a.m., Euchre/500 12:30 p.m., 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sewing – Supply your Machine/Room G9
Thursday, July 20 – Walking Club 9:00 a.m., Boat Ride 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., - Must Pre-register (10 Maximum) Meet at Gathering Place at 9:30 a.m. Donations appreciated
Grab a friend(s) and come join us for your favorite activity. Come and check out our game cabinet. A new Walking Club replaces Zumba Gold for the summer.