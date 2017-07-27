Prescott Senior Gathering Place Schedule

The Gathering Place is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays & Thursdays from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Located at the Prescott Intermediate School (old HS) at 1220 St Croix St. Prescott. Use door G5 at NW corner of lower level.
Come join us on August 15th at 11:30 at Freedom Park for a “picnic at the park”.
Judith Sparrow will be our guest later this month. Bring your questions about your backyard birds.
Tuesday, August 1 – Walking Club 9:00 a.m. Program meeting 10:00 a.m.
Wednesday, August 2 – Stretching Time 9:30 a.m.; Euchre/500 12:30 p.m.;
10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sewing – Supply your Machine/Project G9; Advisory Meeting 1:00 p.m. (Long-term planning)
Thursday, August 3 - Walking Club 9:00 a.m.
The Sewing/Quilting group welcomes new members. Bring your own machine and project. The group gathers in Room G9.
Grab a friend(s) and come join us for your favorite activity. Come and check out our game cabinet. A new Walking Club replaces Zumba Gold for the summer.
Additional programming may be added each month as it becomes available and suggestions for programs are always welcome. Come check it out!