Prescott School District to receive less in state aid for 2017-18 school year

The Prescott School District will receive less in state funds for this school year according to the July 1 aid estimate recently released by the state Department of Public Instruction (DPI).
The district's estimated share of state aid has been listed at $7,788,541 as of July 1. The general aid the district received in October of 2016 was $7,956,583 or a drop of 2.11 percent.
Although the 2017-19 state budget has not been finalized, the current budget proposal maintains the same level of general school aid ($4.584 billion in 2017-18) as was appropriated in the 2016-17 fiscal year. Of the state’s 422 school districts, 55 percent (231) are estimated to receive less general aid in 2017-18, while 44 percent of districts (187) are expected to receive more aid. The estimate shows four districts will have no change in the aid between the 2016-17 and 2017-18 fiscal years. With school aid being held at the same level as the prior year, other factors that comprise the general equalization aid formula — property valuation, enrollment, and shared costs — impact whether
general aid for a district increases or decreases.
The department’s July 1 aid estimate does not include per pupil categorical aid, which will be based on student membership from the 2017-18, 2016-17, and 2015-16 school years (third Friday in September count). That aid will be paid in March 2018 and is currently funded at $250 per pupil annually.