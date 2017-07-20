Prescott School Board hires Igou, Probst for principal posts

The Prescott School Board unanimously approved the hiring of Kyle Igou and Travis Probst for principal positions in the school district at its monthly meeting Wednesday evening.
Igou was hired as the new Prescott Middle School principal. He is the current assistant principal at the high school and athletic director.
Probst currently works in the Somerset School District as both a teacher and athletic director. He will be the new assistant principal with Malone schools, both Intermediate and Elementary School.