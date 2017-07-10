Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Monday, July 10, 2017

Prescott Public Library hosts Schiffely Puppet Show on July 12 at Events Center

Cinder-Freckle-Frog-Faced-Ella. What do you get when you cross a glass slipper, a fairy godmother and a game show? The craziest version of Cinderella this side of the Mississippi! It’s the Schiffely Puppet Show, part of the Prescott Public Library’s Summer Reading Program “Building a Better World” and it takes place Wednesday, July 12 from 2-3 p.m. at the Confluence Events Center (the old Ptacek’s IGA) on Orrin Rd in Prescott.

Audience participation, laughs galore and an important lesson to the story, makes this great entertainment for the whole family

For more information contact the Prescott Public Library at (715) 262-5555 or stop in at 800 Borner Sr. North in Prescott. Or go to its website at www.prescottpubliclibrary.org

