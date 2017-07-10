Prescott Public Library hosts Schiffely Puppet Show on July 12 at Events Center

Cinder-Freckle-Frog-Faced-Ella. What do you get when you
cross a glass slipper, a fairy godmother and a game show? The craziest version
of Cinderella this side of the Mississippi! It’s the Schiffely Puppet Show,
part of the Prescott Public Library’s Summer Reading Program “Building a Better
World” and it takes place Wednesday, July 12 from 2-3 p.m. at the Confluence
Events Center (the old Ptacek’s IGA) on Orrin Rd in Prescott.
Audience participation, laughs galore and an important
lesson to the story, makes this great entertainment for the whole family
For more information contact the Prescott Public Library at
(715) 262-5555 or stop in at 800 Borner Sr. North in Prescott. Or go to its
website at www.prescottpubliclibrary.org