Prescott City Council to discuss hotel and retail project at Monday meeting

The Prescott City Council will take up a hotel and retail project on the Thone property located along Orrin Rd. at its next meeting this Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the City Building at 800 N. Borner St.
The proposed hotel and retail project will consist of a hotel with 50 rooms plus a pool and meeting center. Retail space can be added with tenants. The council will consider the site plan for the project including grading, erosion control, stormwater pond and utilities. The project received the unanimous consent of the city's Planning Commission at its meeting last Wednesday.
The council will also take up the revised noxious weeds ordinance for its third and final reading.