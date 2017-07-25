Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Tuesday, July 25, 2017

Prescott City Council passes second reading on sign ordinance

The Prescott City Council unanimously approved the second reading of an ordinance regulating sign placement during its meeting Monday, July 24 at the City Building. All members were present along with Mayor Dave Hovel.

This measure is an update of the current ordinance regulating signs in the city. Its main changes concern temporary signs such as those for rummage or garage sales. The updated ordinance requires they not exceed four square feet in gross area and not be placed in the public right-of-way of the street. Permits are not required to put up these signs. The ordinance also regulates political signs to be not larger than 11 square feet and not placed in the public right-of-way. 

The council will do a third reading and final passage of the ordinance at its next meeting on Aug. 14.
