Prescott City Council meeting on Monday

The Prescott City Council will hold a meeting Monday, July 24 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the city building 800 N. Borner St.
On the agenda is further consideration of a sign placement ordinance which regulates the placement of signs in city right-of-ways.
The council will also vote on amendments approved by the Planning Commission in a recent meeting to the city's three Tax-Incremental Financing (TIF) districts which allows them to finance projects and half-mile from their boundaries and allows them to be "donor" districts to other TIF districts in the city.