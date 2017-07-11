Prescott City Council approves hotel/retail project

The Prescott City Council unanimously approved a hotel and potential retail project at its meeting Monday evening.
The council approved the site plan for the project located along Orrin Rd. next to the Dollar Genera; store. This included grading, erosion control, utilities and the stormwater plan. The property is owned Tim Thone and he told the council he hopes to begin the project soon.
The council also approved the third reading of the noxious weeds ordinance, which removed dandelions from the list of noxious weeds.