Prescott Chamber of Commerce's 12th annual Poker Stroll on July 20

The 12th annual Prescott Chamber of Commerce Poker Stroll will take place July 20th starting at 4 p.m. at the Broad St. Bar and Grill.
The Poker Stroll is open to the public and persons can pick up their card at the Broad St. Bar and Grill between 4-6 p.m.
Persons participating need to get stamps for their card as designated businesses around town. Cards are to be turned in at the Confluence Events Center (old Ptacek's IGA) by 8 p.m. to get a poker hand dealt with the pot to be determined. Get your team together now and make it fun with shirts, costumes etc.
Food and door prizes (must be present to win) are available and a small snack will be available at Broad Street– Sponsored by WESTconsin Credit Union. The cost is $12 per person (this includes poker and food) Please RSVP with the Prescott Chamber of Commerce before July 15 by calling the Chamber at 715-262-3284 and getting an entry form. Feel free to bring friends, family and co workers with you.