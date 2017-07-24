Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Monday, July 24, 2017

Pirates win home finale over Expos

The Prescott Pirates baseball team won its final home game of the 2017 season, defeating Elmwood 8-7 at Firehall Field Sunday afternoon.

Prescott led 6-2 early on. In the seventh Elmwood plated five runs to take a 7-6 lead but the Pirates retook the lead in their next at bats with a pair of sacrifice RBIs by Josh Marlow and Mike Lytle.

Prescott stays a game ahead of Plum City in the St. Croix Valley Baseball League South Division standings. PC won at Bay City 5-1 this past weekend. Prescott's next game is Friday at River Falls.


