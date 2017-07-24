Pirates win home finale over Expos

The Prescott Pirates baseball team won its final home game of the 2017 season, defeating Elmwood 8-7 at Firehall Field Sunday afternoon.
Prescott led 6-2 early on. In the seventh Elmwood plated five runs to take a 7-6 lead but the Pirates retook the lead in their next at bats with a pair of sacrifice RBIs by Josh Marlow and Mike Lytle.
Prescott stays a game ahead of Plum City in the St. Croix Valley Baseball League South Division standings. PC won at Bay City 5-1 this past weekend. Prescott's next game is Friday at River Falls.