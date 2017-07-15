Pirates down Hastings in River Rumble

A pair of RBI-singles from Brandon Voelker and Mike Lytle broke a 2-2 in the second inning and then in the third Alex Helmer blasted a solo home run 350-feet into right field. Hastings cut a 5-2 lead to 5-4 but Prescott plated four runs in the fifth led by an RBI-double from Clay Seifert and a two-RBI-single by Mike Brookshaw and were on their way to a big win over their river rivals.
Prescott's overall record is 14-2. The Pirates are at Bay City Sunday afternoon, holding a half gamelead in the South Division over Plum City. PC was clobbered by Ellsworth on Friday 9-1 but bounced back for a 1-0 win over Hudson Saturday afternoon.
|Prescott's Brandon Voelker takes a cut while at bat against Hastings.