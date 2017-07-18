One-vehicle crash injuries Hager City man Tuesday in Trimbelle

TRIMBELLE - On Tuesday July 18, 2017, at approximately 9:04 a.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 10 and 730th St. in Trimbelle Township.
Michael J. Drager, 30, Hager City, was traveling westbound on Highway 10, operating a 1999 Ford Ranger pickup when his vehicle left the roadway. The operator over-corrected causing the vehicle to slide sideways and overturn blocking the westbound lane of traffic. Drager was treated and released at the scene.
Assisting the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office at the scene was the Ellsworth Police, Fire, and Ambulance Service.
The crash remains under investigation by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.