Motorcycle-car accident causes injuries in Clifton Township

Todd Friedges, 57 with passenger, Charlene Friedges, 56 both from New Market, Minn. was operating his 2006 Harley-Davidson Ultra Classic Southbound on CTH. F. Todd reportedly failed to negotiate a curve and crossed the center line, colliding with a northbound Ford Escape operated by Beatta Smith, 55, Hudson. The motorcycle then collided with the guardrail and came to rest on the roadway. The motorcycle operator was ejected from his motorcycle, but the passenger was able to stay on. The operator of the Ford Escape was uninjured.
Both motorcycle occupants were transported to Hudson Hospital by River Falls Emergency Medical Service with undetermined injuries.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Prescott Police Department, River Falls Fire Department, and River Falls Emergency Medical Services during this incident. The crash remains under investigation by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.