Hwy. 61 to be closed this weekend near Cottage Grove, Minn.

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. - Highway 61 near Cottage Grove, Minn., at Innovation Road will be closed this weekend starting at 7 p.m. and won't re-open until Monday at 5 p.m.
The closure is due to completion of work on the Innovation Rd. bridge. Currently the County Rd. 19 interchange with Innovation Rd. is undergoing reconstruction, although the projects are separate.
Traffic will be rerouted to the
on and off ramps for County 19. Motorists are encouraged to monitor the status of
traffic in the area before attempting to travel on the road over the
weekend.