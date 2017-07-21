Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Friday, July 21, 2017

Hwy. 61 to be closed this weekend near Cottage Grove, Minn.

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. - Highway 61 near Cottage Grove, Minn., at Innovation Road will be closed this weekend starting at 7 p.m. and won't re-open until Monday at 5 p.m.

The closure is due to completion of work on the Innovation Rd. bridge. Currently the County Rd. 19 interchange with Innovation Rd. is undergoing reconstruction, although the projects are separate.

Traffic will be rerouted to the on and off ramps for County 19. Motorists are encouraged to monitor the status of traffic in the area before attempting to travel on the road over the weekend.

  
