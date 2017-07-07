Summer programs ongoing and upcoming at Carpenter Nature Center

HASTINGS, Minn. - Summer is in full swing and that means Carpenter Nature Center is home to a flurry of activity!
Chicks are fledging from their nests and tiny toadlets are hopping out of the pond. Dragonflies, butterflies, and bees are busy buzzing around flowers. The CNC grounds have become that deep shade of summer green. People are just as happy to have warm weather as the animals, and we are glad to see so many visitors exploring the trails. Since the summer brings so much growth and change, any visit to the nature center is bound to be exciting. Make sure to stop by and explore soon!
Summer programming has taken off in the last few weeks, with weekly Yoga classes on Mondays and many fun programs and events yet to come. These include our July and August public storytimes, monthly bird hikes, and many more summer camps! Spots are still available in several summer camps if you know any children looking for summer adventures. Keep reading to learn more about all these opportunities and more. Space is limited at most programs, so please don't forget to RSVP by calling 651-437-4359.
UPCOMING PROGRAMS:
CNC SUMMER CAMPS: We enjoyed a great first week of summer camp with our Nature Nuts campers! Throughout the week, the kids went on nature hikes, met live animals, made cool crafts, and enjoyed fun water games. Does this sound like a fun experience for your kids? Many are sold out but It's not too late to sign up for the following summer camps:
Fishing Fun for ages 6-11, July 6
Raptor Camp for ages 11+, July 6 & 7
Pathfinders for ages 11-15, July 10-14
Pioneers for ages 7 & 8, July 17-21
Fishing Fun for ages 6-11, July 19
July 8
8:00-10:00 a.m.
Join the St. Croix Valley Bird Club on a morning hike on our beautiful WI campus (300 East Cove Road, Hudson WI, 54016). Learn to identify birds by sight and sound. Program fee: $6.00 or free for “Friends of CNC”, Hastings Environmental Protectors and St. Croix Valley Bird Club members. Please RSVP at 651-437-4359 and let us know you are coming.
July 10, 17, 24, & 31
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Experience the beauty of the St. Croix River while you move through a combination of yoga sequences and postures designed to align the body and mind. Bring your own mat and come prepared to be outside. Program fee is $6.00 per session or $30 for all 6 session. FREE for “Friends of CNC” and Hastings YMCA members. Space is limited. Please call CNC at 651-437-4359 to register.
WI Campus: Evening Prairie Hike
July 19
7:00-8:00 p.m.
Join Missy Sparrow, a prairie plant specialist from the Wisconsin DNR, and Jen Vieth, CNC’s director, for a hike through the prairie. We’ll be looking for blooming forbs and grasses as well as listening for birds. Binoculars will be available to use or bring your own. Program fee: FREE. RSVP to 651-437-4359. Meet at CNC’s Wisconsin Campus, 300 E. Cove Road, Hudson, WI 54016.
Cruising the St. Croix with CNC at RiverFest
July 21
6:00-8:45 p.m.
Explore the St. Croix River Valley with lifelong Twin Cities naturalist Danny Newbauer and CNC’s Executive Director Jennifer Vieth. From mussels to live raptors, we invite you to experience the St. Croix River on an ecological-minded, scenic cruise featuring river wildlife.
The cost for the RiverFest Cruise is $18 plus tax. A dinner cruise is also available for $37.95. Reservations are required. For Cruise reservations visit http://stcroixrivercruises.com/riverfest-boat/ or call 651-436-8883.
July 28
8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Have you ever wondered what bird banding is all about? Our bird banders welcome you to see songbirds up close and learn about the birds who share our ecosystem. Banding runs continuously for the full 3 ½ hours but visitors may come and go at any time. Please call ahead so we know you are coming. Donations of bird seed or suet will be greatly appreciated in lieu of a program fee.
UPCOMING EVENTS
July 24
1:00-8:00 p.m.
Enjoy a day of golf at Afton Alps Golf Course and support Carpenter St. Croix Valley Nature Center! Meals will be catered by Colossal Cafe, who was featured on the popular television series “Diners Drive-ins and Dives”. It will be a fun 18-hole best ball tournament with a 1:00 p.m. shot gun start. Fees include box lunches, greens fees, carts, dinner, door and a donation to CNC. Hole sponsorships are available. For more information please call Glen at 651-437-4359 or visit the link above. Check out our new Facebook page, here. All proceeds from this event support K-12 environmental education programming at CNC.
August 26
10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.