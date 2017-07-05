Fr. Solanus Casey to beatified in Detroit on Nov. 18

Fr. Solanus Casey, the Prescott-area native Capuchin monk, will be beatified on Nov. 18 in a ceremony in Detroit, where he lived much of his life and did much of his work
The ceremony will take place at Ford Field which will be configured to handle a potential audience of 60,000.
Fr. Casey was one of the co-founders of Detroit's Capuchin Soup Kitchen. He was born Nov. 25, 1870 in Oak Grove Township near the Mississippi River and died July 31, 1957.
He will be the second American-born male to be beatified, one step short of full canonization by the Catholic Church and Sainthood.
Details on the beatification ceremony, including
ceremony time, will be released in the coming weeks; those interested in
receiving details by email can sign up at
solanuscasey.org/beatification. Ticket information will be made
available by Aug. 15.