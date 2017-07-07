DNR, Pheasants Forever partner to fund Wisconsin position to bolster hunting, fishing populations

A signing ceremony held after the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board in Hudson on June 28 sealed the deal between the state agency and the private wildlife organization to co-fund and to co-manage the creation of a Recruitment, Reactivation and Retention Coordinator.
DNR Deputy Secretary Kurt Thiede and Pheasants Forever Director of Education & Outreach Rich Wissink signed an agreement co-fund and to co-manage the creation of a Recruitment, Reactivation and Retention Coordinator.
"Together, Pheasants Forever and the DNR are taking this step to expand our capacity to serve existing and potential participants in hunting, angling, trapping, and the shooting sports," Thiede said. "Wisconsin is home to veteran anglers and hunters, and a new generation who will learn how to harvest and to catch their own food. This new position will help bring this exciting world to new participants and remind our lapsed hunters and anglers what they are missing."
Wissink says the DNR has long been a valued partner in the hunter and angler world. "Wisconsin DNR is recognized nationally as a leader in the hunter/angler R3 community and has always been a great partner for Pheasants Forever," Wissink said. "This particular partnership will call upon those of us who cherish our outdoor traditions to share that passion for hunting, angling, trapping and shooting sports with all generations. Pheasants Forever is excited about this opportunity to continue the legacy of the hunter conservationist."
This position, a cooperative effort between PF and DNR, will conduct adaptive management for planning, coordinating and collaborating with various partner organizations, training, implementing, monitoring and performing outreach related to hunting and fishing R3 programming in Wisconsin.