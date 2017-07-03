Diamond Bluff Fourth of July Festivities

DIAMOND BLUFF – The Independence Day celebration in Diamond Bluff begins the evening of July 3 and runs through the afternoon of July 4.
The Nauti Hawg Bar and Grill is sponsoring a fireworks celebration at dusk on Monday, July 3. Join the Nauti Hawg for its annual fireworks celebration and dance the night away to DJ Korey Green with Redline Sound and Lights, weather permitting. The music begins at 9 p.m. with fireworks set to begin at dusk. There will be goodie bags for the first 50 kids. The Nauti Hawg urges people to come early to grab their favorite spot to watch the fireworks as seating is limited.
Then on the Fourth of July itself, there will be an Independence Day Parade through Diamond Bluff beginning at noon followed by a hot dog feed with food and beverages provided.