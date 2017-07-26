Congressman Kind votes in favor of expanded G.I. Bill

WASHINGTON D.C. – This week, U.S. Rep. Ron Kind of the Third District of Wisconsin voted in favor of the Forever G.I. Bill, which expands the Post-9/11 G.I. Bill.
Rep. Kind is a cosponsor of the bipartisan bill and helped push the bill towards passage. It removes time limits placed on veterans to receive G.I. Bill benefits and gives veterans and their family members increased access to education programs.
“After all the sacrifices our veterans have made to protect our country it is our responsibility to make sure that we are keeping our promises to them. One of those key promises is ensuring that they have access to quality education and financial opportunities as they begin to build their lives outside of the armed forces. The Forever G.I. Bill will help Wisconsin veterans build a better future for them and their families,” said Rep. Kind
The Forever G.I. Bill removes the current 15 year deadline after discharge for veterans to use their G.I. Bill benefits. In 2015, Wisconsin had 12,987 beneficiaries who received education benefits through the VA. Many of these individuals will benefit from the bill’s expansion of access to aid for National Guard members and reservists, awarding up to $2,300 in additional tuition benefits as well as an increase in their housing allowance. This bill will also let Wisconsin veterans transfer eligibility between dependents.