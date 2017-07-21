Congressman Kind Restores Funding for FSA Farm Loan Programs

When the proposal to cut funding was announced, Congressman Ron Kind of Wisconsin's Third Congressional District successfully led a bipartisan coalition in pushing the committee to fully fund the program.
“Everyone in rural America knows that these last few years have been rough on our farmers. As the backbone of the rural economy, it is essential that we are supporting programs, like the FSA loan programs, that partner with our farmers to grow their businesses and create job. We shouldn’t be balancing the budget on the backs of hardworking Wisconsin farmers, and I will continue fighting to protect these FSA programs,” said Rep. Kind.
The House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee’s draft bill for FY 2018 proposed to cut several of FSA’s farm loan programs, including $225 million to the Direct Operating Loan program, $566 million to the Guaranteed Operating Loan program, and $250 million to the
Guaranteed Farm Ownership Loan Program.
The letter Rep. Kind sent to the committee urged them to renew FY 2017 funding levels for FSA loan programs and work with FSA to ensure adequate and timely funding is available to fulfill the demand for FSA loans into the future.
A copy of the letter can be found here.
In addition to Rep. Kind the following members signed on to the bipartisan letter: Rep. Faso (R-NY), Rep. Marshall (R-KS), Rep. Walz (D-MN), Rep. Kuster (D-NH), Rep. Stefanik (R-NY), Rep. Carbajal (D-CA), Rep. Bost (R-IL), Rep. Loebsack (D-IA), Rep. Thompson (R-PA), Rep. McGovern (D-MA), Rep. Lucas (R-OK), Rep. DelBene (D-WA), Rep. Blunt Rochester (D-DE), Rep. Bustos (D-IL), and Rep. Blumenauer (D-OR).