Congressman Kind Introduces Bill to Give Wisconsin Manufacturers Tools to Expand and Create Jobs

LA CROSSE - U.S. Rep. Ron Kind of the Third Congressional District of Wisconsin has just introduced the bipartisan Invent and Manufacture in America Act, which will increase the Research & Development Tax Credit Wisconsin manufacturers receive to innovate and create more jobs.
“With an increasing number of manufacturers choosing to move production overseas it is critical that we take action to curb this trend by incentivizing them to expand and create more jobs here at home. Wisconsin manufacturers are economic drivers in our local communities. Working on policies, like the Invent and Manufacture in America Act, that level the playing field here at home is critical to helping businesses innovate and create jobs, “said Rep. Kind.