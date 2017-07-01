Afton to host 4th of July Parade

(Note - the parade route will NOT be impacted by the construction in downtown Afton.)
This old-fashioned, patriotic parade will be led by Grand Marshals Becky and Paul Nickerson, owners of Selma’s Ice Cream Parlour, the oldest ice cream shop in Minnesota. Becky and Paul, both engineers, discovered Selma’s for sale in Afton in 2010 and knew they had to make it their own. Selma’s had been closed for several years, and after renovating the building, the Nickerson’s reopened this beloved community treasure in 2011. The Nickersons employ about local 15 kids, along with 6 of their own, during the year. The Nickerson family is community oriented and generously supportive of the Village.
The Afton parade will feature exciting entertainment such as the amazing River City Rhythm drum line, Chicks On Sticks stilt walkers and the first ever Afton “Love Float” complete with an officiant ready to marry couples along the route. The parade will also include local businesses and officials, police and fire trucks, St. Paul Winter Carnival royalty, bands, music, kids groups and more. Cash prizes will be awarded for the top parade entrants, and over 125 units typically complete the parade.
Parking and Getting Around
The parade route will NOT be impacted by the construction in downtown Afton as St. Croix Trail will not be under construction the week of the parade.
All roads into and out of Afton close at 11:45 a.m. and will remain closed until the parade has completed its route. Parking is allowed on side streets and off-site, FREE parking with shuttle service is available at Lakeland Plaza from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Parade goers may also ride free Open Air “Town Trolleys” along the parade route. The trolleys will make five stops on the route, from city hall to the south end of the old village, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (except during the parade).
Celebration in the Park, Bike/Trike Decoration Station and More
Kids are invited to decorate their bikes and trikes at a free decoration station at Selma’s Ice Cream Parlour, Monday, July 3 from 4 to 7 p.m. and Tuesday, July 4 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. A judging for prizes from Selma’s, including candy and gift cards, will be held at 11 a.m. Kids (with parents) are then invited to take the bike path behind Selma’s to the start of the parade and ride together as a unit.
Before and after the parade, everyone is invited to Town Square Park for a festive celebration featuring DJ music, food booths, a Fat Tire beer tent, winter carnival royalty meet and greet, a bounce house and obstacle course, kids craft pavilion and more. Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sponsors of the Afton Parade include Mauer Chevrolet, The Lumberyard Pub, Geislinger and Sons, WSB Contracting, Ellingson Companies, Holz Real Estate Group, Lakeview Hospital/Stillwater Medical Group, New Belgium Brewing, US Bank, Arts and Science Dentistry, Selma’s Ice Cream Parlour, Posh Pooch, Goldfish Swim School, JP Armstrong Wedding Officiant, Kindergerry Hill, Valley Orthodontics, Afton Old School Art Studio, Woodbury Bulletin and Pioneer Press.
Check out the parade web site for directions, details and parade rules: www.aftonparade.com
