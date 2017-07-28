Accidents in western Pierce County cause injuries

On Friday, July 28, 2017 at 10:06 AM deputies from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Hwy 35 and 1220th St. in Oak Grove Township for single motorcycle accident with injury.
Scene investigation determined that Brenda Kuettner, age 49 of Cottage Grove, MN was operating her 2017 Honda motorcycle Southbound on Hwy 35. Brenda lost control of her motorcycle while negotiating a curve, left the roadway and ejected from her motorcycle.
Brenda was transported to Regina Hospital in Hastings, Minn. by the River Falls Emergency Medical service with undetermined injuries.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Prescott Police Department, Prescott Fire Department, and the River Falls Emergency Medical Services during this incident. The crash remains under investigation by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.
Then on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at 5:02 PM sheriff's deputies responded to the area of Hwy 65 and 760th Ave in River Falls Township for a two-vehicle crash.
Investigator at the scene determined that Jorden Borst, 26 from Beldenville with passenger, Daniel Huppert, 25 Ellsworth, was operating a 2001 Volkswagen Jetta Southbound on Hwy 65 near 760th Ave, when he rear ended a 2000 Chrysler Sebring bring driven by Scott Halverson, 63, Prescott . After the impact, the Volkswagen entered the west ditch and rolled before landing on its roof. The Chrysler crossed the north bound lane before entering the east ditch. Mr. Borst was transported from the scene with minor injuries. The operator of the Chrysler Sebring and the passenger to the Volkswagen were uninjured.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by River Falls Emergency Medical Services during this incident. It is suspected that alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.