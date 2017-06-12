Wisconsin Safety Council Kicks Off Safety Month

MADISON - Data from the National Safety Council (NSC) show that July and August have the highest rate of preventable deaths throughout the year. From 2011 to 2015, 117,041 people died nationally from preventable injuries in July and August, alone. That is why - in conjunction with NSC - the Wisconsin Safety Council (WSC) is observing June as Safety Month.
The goal of Safety Month is to highlight changes - both big and small - that individuals and businesses can take to prevent injuries and deaths caused by accidents.
"From our homes to our offices to the roads we all share, safety should be a priority for everyone," said WSC Associate Director Barb Deans. "WSC is Wisconsin's go-to resource for safety training, tips and techniques as we strive to end preventable deaths in our lifetime. Throughout Safety Month, our team will be working to educate Wisconsinites on the importance of safety."
According to NSC's Injury Facts 2017 report, preventable deaths in the United States have hit an all-time high - killing 146,571 people in 2015, which was seven percent higher than in 2014. While WSC works with its members on a daily basis to prevent tragedies like these, Safety Month is a great opportunity to highlight the importance of safety to everyone in the state.
Here are some tips from NSC on how to reduce risk and stay safe year round:
- Understand the specific risks facing you and your family; run a personal safety report at nsc.org/safetycheckup
- Ask your doctor for alternatives to highly addictive opioid painkillers, which are not the most effective way to treat pain and often serve as gateway drugs to heroin
- Store medications in a locking medicine cabinet, and keep all medicines up and away from small children
- Refrain from using a cell phone behind the wheel - even hands-free
- Designate a sober, alcohol and drug-free driver
- Fall-proof your home by securing rugs, installing handrails on staircases and placing no-slip mats in the bathtub
- Before heading to the pool or beach, make sure everyone knows how to swim and someone in the group has been trained in First Aid and CPR
- To prevent children from choking, cut food into small pieces and avoid giving them hard candy
- Develop an escape plan and practice a family drill in case of a house fire
Each week during Safety Month, WSC and NSC will focus on different areas of safety. Follow WSC on Facebook and Twitter to stay up to date on throughout June, and don't forget to use the hashtag, #KeepEachOtherSafe to join the conversation.
Additionally, Gov. Scott Walker officially proclaimed June 2017 as Safety Month in Wisconsin. Click here to see the governor's proclamation.