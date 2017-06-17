WESTconsin Realty & Title Services Donate $5,000 to Tornado Relief Fund

On May 16, a devastating EF-3 tornado hit the Prairie Lake Mobile Home Park and surrounding areas that killed one person, injured 25 and caused at least $10 million in property damage. Agencies continue to work with those affected assisting with medical, housing and emotional needs.
“Thank you for your generosity; it will make such an impact to the victims of the tornado,” commented Ashley Rayment with Red Cedar Church. WESTconsin extends their sincere sympathies to all of the families impacted and encourages others to help in any way possible.
For more information on how to contribute, visit Red Cedar Church’s website www.redcedarchurch.com and go to the ‘Events’ tab where information about the Tornado Relief Challenge Grant is posted along with a link for online donations.
|Red Cedar Church Outreach & Spiritual Growth Director, Ashley Rayment, accepts $5,000 donation from WESTconsin Realty representatives Judy Nichols and Pennie Peterson, and Casey Martin with WESTconsin Title Services.