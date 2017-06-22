Two-vehicle accident near Ellsworth causes severe injuries to drivers

ELLSWORTH - A two-vehicle accident took place Wednesday afternoon outside Ellsworth in Trimbelle Township on Hwy. 10 near its intersection with CTH. J.
A 2007 Chrysler Pacifica was traveling westbound on Hwy. 10 when it collided head-on with a 2002 Pontiac traveling eastbound near the intersection of County Road J. The crash
occurred in the westbound lane.
The driver of Pacifica was extricated from her vehicle by Ellsworth Fire and was air lifted by North Memorial Air Care while the driver from the Pontiac was air lifted by Life Link III with life- threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation. Both subjects had their seatbelts on at the time of the crash. At the scene were Ellsworth Fire and Ambulance, Pierce County Sheriff's Deputies and the Wisconsin State Patrol.