Friday, June 30, 2017

Travelers are urged to use caution in work zones through July Fourth holiday

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Transportation urges motorists to use extra caution while  driving through highway work zones during the July Fourth holiday.

“Some projects will have crews working Friday, Saturday and Monday, but all projects will be shut down on the  Fourth of July holiday,” said Commissioner Charlie Zelle. “We ask drivers to pay attention in work zones, plan ahead and perhaps consider alternate routes.”

Motorists may encounter bypasses, lane closures and detours. MnDOT recommends that motorists be prepared for slower moving traffic, think about alternate routes, and call 5-1-1 or go to www.511mn.org to get information about road construction detours.

Highway projects that may affect weekend travel include:

Southern Minnesota
  Highway 52 between Rochester and Rosemount – lane closures
  I-35 bridge replacements south of Owatonna – single lane in each direction
  Highway 22 Mapleton to Mankato – detour
  I-90 between Sherburn and Fairmont – lane and speed restrictions
  Highway 15 in New Ulm – detour
  Highway 99 Minnesota River bridge in St. Peter - detour
Twin Cities
  Interstate 94 between St. Paul and Maplewood – lane closures and ramp closures, traffic now on westbound lanes
  I-94 between Minneapolis and Brooklyn Center – two lanes of traffic in each direction on eastbound side of Lowry
Hill Tunnel, lane closures and slow traffic
  Highway 169 Golden Valley to Edina – detour
  I-694 between Arden Hills and Vadnais Heights – two lanes in each direction, eastbound lanes separated by
concrete median barrier
  Highway 10 at I-35W – ramp from Highway 10 to northbound I-35W closed
  I-35W between County Road H and County Road I – ramp closures

Central Minnesota
  Highway 65 Cambridge to Anoka County – lane closures begin July 5
  Highway 169 north of Aitkin to Hill City – single lane, pilot car
  Highway 71 closed in Elrosa – detour
  Highway 238 Albany to Upsala – detour 
  Highway 371 Nisswa to Jenkins – two way traffic, shoulder closures, use Highway 371/CR 11 interchange to access
Pequot Lakes
 
Northern Minnesota
  Hwy 1/Hwy169 Eagles Nest project – lane closures, flaggers
  Highway 10 in Detroit Lakes – lane closures
  Highway 10 in Glyndon – lane closures
  I-35 northern Pine County and southern Carlton County – single lane in each direction, ramp closures at Willow
River and Sturgeon Lake
  I-35 over Highway 61 in Carlton County – single lane in each direction
  Highway 53 relocation project in Virginia – single lane in each direction
  Highway 61 in Beaver Bay – single lane traffic in each direction
  Highway 169, Highway 37 in Hibbing – single lane in each direction
  Highway 73 in Kettle River – closed, detour

West-Central Minnesota
  Highway 7/Highway 71 - detour
  Highway 29 in Montevideo – detour

MnDOT urges motorists to be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

For a complete list of projects, including construction dates and traffic impacts, visit
www.mndot.gov/roadwork/current.html. Motorists may also sign up to receive email updates for major projects
at www.mndot.gov/emailupdates.
