Tornado rolls through Pierce County causing damage (Update)

ELLSWORTH - The Pierce County Sheriff's Department confirmed early last evening that a tornado did touchdown in Pierce County late afternoon on Wednesday as part of a storm which came through the county at the same time. Both damage on the ground, eyewitness accounts and photos from that time period back up the confirmation.
One person was reported injured and taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
The tornado was first reported at 4:39 p.m. in between Beldenville and Martell as it traveled east at nine miles per hour into Gilman Township. Damage occurred along a narrow path from Beldenville through Martell and then south of Spring Valley.
Damage was reported to farm buildings and homes along with uprooted and downed trees along with scattered tree branches and limbs. Farm field flooding was also spotted from heavy rains associated with the weather system. The Ellsworth-Spring Valley amateur town baseball game scheduled for Wednesday evening was cancelled due to water covering the field in Ellsworth due to the heavy rains.