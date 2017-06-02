Sen. Vinehout invites public to town hall meeting on state budget

The meeting will take place on Monday, June 5 from 7-9 p.m. at the River Falls Public Library, 140 Union St. in the lower level meeting room.
“This state budget will have significant impact on our schools, our roads and our natural resources,” Vinehout said. “The state budget is all about priorities and people need to let their voices be heard on where the state should invest its precious resources.”
“I look forward to getting feedback from my constituents about the budget. The decisions made in Madison will impact our communities for years to come.” said Vinehout.
The public, local legislators and other elected officials are invited to participate.