Sen. Baldwin offers bi-partisan bill to improve family care services

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) and Rob Portman (R-OH) recently introduced bipartisan legislation to improve home-based health and mental health services for thousands of America’s most vulnerable youth. The Family-Based Care Services Act increases access to quality care by clarifying Medicaid policy that directly affects children, including foster children, with special behavioral health needs and/or medical disabilities, as well as vulnerable children living with kinship and biological caregivers. Original cosponsors included Senators Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) and Roy Blunt (R-MO).
“Our bipartisan legislation will improve health care and mental health services for some of the most vulnerable youths in our country and ensures that effective, community-based options are available to our families who need it most,” said Senator Baldwin. “By strengthening access to supports for families and foster families to care for children’s unique needs, we can help grow strong families and help vulnerable young people find some stability in their home life, often for the very first time.”
Therapeutic Family Care, often referred to as “Treatment /Therapeutic Foster Care” or TFC, is the evidence-informed, trauma-informed, and highly effective placement of children and youth with serious medical, psychological, emotional and social needs. In TFC care, foster parents as well as other parents and caregivers are given special training to address the needs of youths with major mental health challenges and children receive intensive in-home services to sustain them in the community. Kinship and biological families may also receive TFC training to care for their youth to help avoid out-of -home care, to support kinship placements and sustain strong family homes.
TFC provides critical services to approximately 45,000 foster children across the country. The intervention works to keep its particularly vulnerable youth out of costly and often ineffective institutional care. In addition, it provides needed clinical therapy options to youth in lieu of overmedication.
Despite the clear benefits of TFC, current law does not provide for a standard definition of TFC under Medicaid. Though TFC services are provided across the country—and are reimbursed under Medicaid and other child welfare funding streams—the lack of a federal standard definition impairs TFC quality and access. The Family-Based Services Act fixes this problem by establishing a federal Medicaid definition for TFC. This commonsense clarification will promote accountability for states offering TFC, identify financing options, and drive personnel training and standards.
Senator Baldwin is dedicated to improving access to high-quality foster and family-based care services nationwide because of Wisconsin’s exemplary TFC agencies and quality services provided across the state. In Wisconsin, TFC is called “Treatment Foster Care” and according to the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families, provides quality services across the state to roughly 1,000 children per year. Wisconsin TFC providers, including the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, have been recognized for providing quality services to at-risk youth.
Senators Baldwin and Portman introduced a similar bill, the Family-Based Foster Care Services Act, during the last Congress in 2015. Bipartisan companion legislation has been introduced in the House of Representatives (H.R. 2290) by Representatives Rosa DeLauro (D-CT), Tom Cole (R-OK), Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) and Diana DeGette (D-CO).
More information about the Family-Based Care Services Act can be found here.
A copy of the bill text is available here.
An online version of this release can be found here.