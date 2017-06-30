Scam Alert! from Pierce County Sheriff's Department

In recent citizen reports, the scammer claims to be from the IRS and says that two certified letters have been sent to the taxpayer in the mail but returned as undeliverable. The scam artist then threatens to arrest the victim if a payment is not made through a prepaid debit card. Please remember that the first contact you receive from the IRS will not be through a random, threatening phone call.
The most recent phone call scams have been generated from the number 888-295-3953.
· Do not give out any information. Hang up immediately.
· Contact the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration to report the call. Use the IRS Impersonation Scam Reporting web page. Alternatively, call 800-366-4484.
· Report it to the Federal Trade Commission. Use the FTC Complaint Assistant on FTC.gov. Add “IRS Telephone Scam” in the notes.