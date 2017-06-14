Prescott Senior Gathering Place Schedule
The Gathering Place is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays & Thursdays from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Located at the Prescott Intermediate School (old HS) at 1220 St Croix St. Prescott. Use door G5 at NW corner of lower level.
Prescott Summer School will be in session June 12-30, however The Gathering Place will still be open.
Grab a friend(s) and come join us for your favorite activity. Come and check out our game cabinet. A new Walking Club replaces Zumba Gold for the summer.
Persons from the Borner Farms will be here on the 22nd. Come hear what is growing and cooking down on the farm!
Something New This Month will be Movie Matinees starting June 8th at 1:00 pm. Join us in our air conditioned “theater”. Our June Potluck will be at 5 p.m. – an evening affair. We have new picnic seating. Come join us for Bunco and Brunch will be on June 29th at 10:00 am – Bring a friend and come join us to try Bunco!
Tuesday, June 20 - Walking Club 9:00 a.m., Potluck 5:00 pm
Wednesday, June 21 - Stretching Time 9:30 a.m., Euchre/500 12:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 22 - Walking Club 9:00 a.m., Dessert & Coffee 1:00 p.m.Speaker from Borner Farms
Additional programming may be added each month as it becomes available and suggestions for programs are always welcome. Come check it out!