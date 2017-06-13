Prescott Middle School Principal hired for Hudson school post

Just after finding a new high school principal, the Prescott School District will need a new middle school principal as well.
Current Prescott Middle School principal Jim Dalluhn has reportedly accepted the position to be middle school principal in Hudson. His job position in Prescott ends June 30.
The Prescott School Board will review the middle school principal job opening at its next monthly board meeting on June 21. The board is meeting this week on June 15 at the PHS Library starting at 6:30 p.m. to receive bids from various companies to install new heating and air systems in the Malone Intermediate School building.