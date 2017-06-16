Prescott Hall of Fame Committee announces inductees for 2017

The Prescott Hall of Fame Committee announced Thursday that Dallas Eggers and Brady Behrendt will be the newest members of the Prescott Hall of Fame for 2017.
Eggers just retired as a teacher from the Prescott School District for the past 30 years and also serves on the Prescott Cable Commission and is with the Prescott Historical Society. Behrendt is 2005 graduate of Prescott High School and is a captain in the United States Air Force.
The Hall of Fame Ceremony will take place on Sept. 30 in the commons area of Prescott High School where the Hall of Fame plaques are located next to the gymnasium.