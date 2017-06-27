Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Prescott City Council approves licenses for Borner Farm, Vista Croix

In a unanimous vote, the Prescott City Council approved alcohol licenses for both the Vista Croix project and the Borner Farm for its “Pizza Night” events every other Friday from May through October at its meeting Monday evening.

After hearing from designer Bruce Lenzen give an update on the Vista Croix project and seeing and discussing the parking plan proposed for "Pizza Night's", the council was satisfied they met their criteria for receiving licenses to sell alcoholic beverages.

However, neighbors to the Borner Farm still objected to licenses and were questions the day-to-day operations of the farm itself. And Prescott Mayor Dave Hovel told Vista Croix officials they will not keep renewing the project's liquor license in the future unless progress is made on building the project by next spring.
