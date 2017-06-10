Plum City man injured in ATV accident

MAIDEN ROCK - On Thursday June 8th, 2017, at approximately 10:00 AM the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an ATV accident with injuries at N1601 76th St in Maiden Rock Township.
A 2003 Polaris Sportsman 700 was being operated by a Gerald L Bemis, 74 years old from Plum City. Mr. Bemis was operating on his own property when he lost control on a trail and overturned. He was struck in the head and was able to return to his residence by foot. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Mr. Bemis was transported from the scene with unknown injuries by Like Link III helicopter to Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire.