Saturday, June 10, 2017

Plum City man injured in ATV accident


MAIDEN ROCK - On Thursday June 8th, 2017, at approximately 10:00 AM the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an ATV accident with injuries at N1601 76th St in Maiden Rock Township. 

A 2003 Polaris Sportsman 700 was being operated by a Gerald L Bemis, 74 years old from Plum City. Mr. Bemis was operating on his own property when he lost control on a trail and overturned. He was struck in the head and was able to return to his residence by foot. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Mr. Bemis was transported from the scene with unknown injuries by Like Link III helicopter to Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Maiden Rock Ambulance Service, the Ellsworth Ambulance Service and the Life Link III helicopter.

The accident remains under investigation at this time.

