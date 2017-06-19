Pirates win three straight, take command in SCVBL

The Prescott Pirates amateur baseball team had a successful weekend, winning three games in a row and extending its winning streak to four games.
The Pirates won all three games on the road. They won at Menomonie 12-4 Friday evening, downed Elmwood 10-3 Saturday afternoon and shutout Spring Valley 8-0 Sunday afternoon.
Prescott has the best record in the St. Croix Valley Baseball League at 6-1 and is a game and a half ahead of Plum City in the South Division standings.
The Pirates have another three league games this week, at Osceola Wednesday evening; at Ellsworth Saturday evening and at Hager City Sunday afternoon. Another three-game sweep will put them well in command to winning another division title.