Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Monday, June 19, 2017

Pirates win three straight, take command in SCVBL

The Prescott Pirates amateur baseball team had a successful weekend, winning three games in a row and extending its winning streak to four games.

The Pirates won all three games on the road. They won at Menomonie 12-4 Friday evening, downed Elmwood 10-3 Saturday afternoon and shutout Spring Valley 8-0 Sunday afternoon.

Prescott has the best record in the St. Croix Valley Baseball League at 6-1 and is a game and a half ahead of Plum City in the South Division standings.

The Pirates have another three league games this week, at Osceola Wednesday evening; at Ellsworth Saturday evening and at Hager City Sunday afternoon. Another three-game sweep will put them well in command to winning another division title.


Posted by at

Blog Archive