Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Pierce County Board approves parameters for 2018 budget

ELLSWORTH - The Pierce County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the parameters for the 2018 county budget at its monthly meeting Tuesday evening.

These parameters include a zero percent spending growth in the operating budget while going for the maximum amount to levy based on five years of net new construction dollars in  the county of between $102,000 and $320,000. The recommendation was originally proposed and approved by the board's Finance and Personnel Committee.

The budget will be voted on by the full board during its November meeting.


Posted by at

Blog Archive