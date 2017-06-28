Pierce County Board approves parameters for 2018 budget

ELLSWORTH - The Pierce County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the parameters for the 2018 county budget at its monthly meeting Tuesday evening.
These parameters include a zero percent spending growth in the operating budget while going for the maximum amount to levy based on five years of net new construction dollars in the county of between $102,000 and $320,000. The recommendation was originally proposed and approved by the board's Finance and Personnel Committee.
The budget will be voted on by the full board during its November meeting.