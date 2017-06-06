PHS Baseball Team takes on Ashland in sectional tourney today

WEST SALEM - The Prescott High School Baseball Team has advanced to the WIAA Division 2 West Salem Sectional Tournament today.
The Cardinals, 22-5 overall, have the first game of the tournament as they take on Ashland with the first pitch at 11 a.m. The Oredockers, 12-7 overall, are in the sectional tournament for the first time since 2013 while PHS is back since 2015.
The host Panthers are the lone ranked team in the tournament at No. 7 in Division 2 going into the postseason. They have a 22-2 mark and won the Coulee Conference with a 12-0 record. Their lone losses were to Holmen and Cochrane-Fountain City.
West Salem is going up against Adams-Friendship, 18-8 overall. Their game is at 2 p.m. The Green Devils finished third in the South Central Conference at 6-4 and were only 2-5 at one point in the season before going 16-3 for the remainder, including an 11-game winning streak.
The championship game is at 5 p.m. The tournament bracket can be found here.
The sectional tournament will be broadcast by KDWA AM 1460 and FM 97.7 radio station in Hastings, Minn.