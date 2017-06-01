PHS Baseball Team downs rival Ellsworth to win WIAA regional title

The Cardinals will take on Ashland in the semifinals of the West Salem Sectional Tournament next Tuesday at 11 a.m. The other semifinal match-up pits No. 7 ranked and host West Salem against Adams-Friendship. The championship game is at 5 p.m. The tournament bracket can be viewed here.
Rozmairek went all seven innings to get the win for PHS. He had several key strikeouts and avoided walks, particularly from the Panthers' top batters in the sixth and seventh innings.
The Cardinals' Jake Block and Bo Smith both drove in two hits and two runs to build up their team's advantage to four runs by the fifth inning.
Prescott won its last regional title in 2015 on the same field in Ellsworth in a similar close win over the Panthers. EHS won the regional title last season as PHS was ousted in the first round of the tournament. The two Highway 10 rivals have clashed in Division 2 regional tournament championship games in four of the last five seasons with the record between them even now at 2-2.
Prescott's Bo Smith crosses home plate before the ball can get to Ellsworth's catcher at Wednesday's regional championship.