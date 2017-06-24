Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Saturday, June 24, 2017

Party in the Park this Sunday at Great River Road Visitor's and Learning Center in Freedom Park

The Party for the Park, the annual fundraiser for Freedom Park in Prescott and the Great River Road Visitors and Learning Center located there, will take place Sunday, June 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Freedom Park, located at 200 Monroe St.

General admission tickets for the brunch catered by Ptacek’s IGA at the park pavilion is $25 (with children 5-15 admitted for $5) and special VIP seating at $40. The brunch lasts from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a wine/beer cash bar sponsored by Rush River Brewing running from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and live music from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. from the Chris and Ari Silver Band. There will also be a silent auction which runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

But there will also be plenty of educational programs, interactive art activities, and a fun scavenger hunt for all ages in the park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.  at no charge. Persons can come for the brunch or just for the fun! Free programs and entertainment all day long.


