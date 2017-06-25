Out to Pastor - Can Two Walk Together, Except They Be Going to the Same Store?

By Dr. James L. Snyder
The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage and I realized a month or so ago that we have not taken a day off in over six months. Actually, we were trying to figure out the last time we did take a day off.
For us, a couple days off takes a couple months of planning and when I say planning, I mean planning.
We had to coordinate the date with the rest of our family, and with the church schedule.
It did not take me long to rearrange my schedule, but it was a different story with my wife.
She had to coordinate her schedule for a couple days off with both of the daughter's schedule because she watched the grandchildren while the parents were working. It took several months for her to coordinate all of the schedules and finally, voilà, we arranged a time that we could “leave Dodge,” and head to St. Augustine for a couple days off.
We left Sunday night and headed for our motel to settle down for several days of rest and frivolity. I do admit that I have a PhD in frivolity and so I was ready to for frivole. (Pardon my French).
When we woke up Monday morning, I began to realize that my definition of rest was not exactly the definition my wife embraced.
For me, rest is staying in bed with a cup of coffee in one hand and a good book in the other hand. I had recently purchased the Kindle edition of The Complete Father Brown Mysteries by G. K. Chesterton. Oh, that Father Brown. What an interesting character he is.
I had just got into the first story when I heard from my wife, “Well, are you ready to go?”
It was then I discovered her definition of rest is not my definition of rest.
Her definition of rest is to visit all the thrift stores in the St. Augustine area. Unfortunately for me, she knows every one of them.
With a little bit of persuasion on her part I got out of bed, dressed and walked with her to the car so she could drive us to the first thrift store.
It has been a long time since I have been in a thrift store and so I had forgotten pretty much what it was all about. I walked in the first one and that thrift store aroma smack me right in the face.
“Doesn’t that,” my wife said with a giggle in her throat, “smell wonderful?”
Obviously, we have noses from different resources and my nose said, “Yuck, what stinks?” I was afraid to give the information to my nose in fear that it would start a sneezing fit.
After five minutes I had seen everything in that thrift store I wanted to see. So, I said to my wife,
“Could I borrow the car keys?”
“You’re not done shopping?” she said quizzically.
I must say that my wife and I are good partners in just about everything except in this area of relaxation. However, every good relationship has its opposites. The important thing is to recognize the opposite and not allow that to define the relationship.
I like what the prophet Amos said, “Can two walk together, except they be agreed?” (Amos 3:3).
The best part of a relationship is walking together.