Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Saturday, June 10, 2017

New Alice in Dairyland began tenure this week

MADISON – This week, Crystal Siemers-Peterman begins her role as the state’s newest agricultural ambassador and 70th Alice in Dairyland. Siemers-Peterman was awarded the title in a special ceremony at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on May 13. She took over the position from the outgoing Alice in Dairyland, Ann O’Leary.

Originally from Cleveland, Wisconsin, Siemers-Peterman’s enthusiasm for Wisconsin agriculture began on her family’s Holstein dairy farm. She then became actively involved in the Manitowoc County Junior Holstein Association, Wisconsin Junior Holstein Association, and Manitowoc County 4-H.

Siemers-Peterman is a recent graduate from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities with a major in agricultural and food business management and a minor in marketing. For the next year, she will serve as an agricultural ambassador of the state, working to educate audiences across Wisconsin about the state’s diverse agriculture industry including its largest segment, the Wisconsin dairy community.

Contributing $43.4 billion dollars to the state’s economy, the dairy industry makes up the largest segment of Wisconsin’s $88.3 billion-dollar agricultural revenue. As the 70th Alice in Dairyland, Siemers-Peterman will work with representatives from the Wisconsin Dairy Council, the nutritional education arm of the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board (WMMB), to educate Wisconsin residents of all ages about the role dairy products play in a healthy diet.

“WMMB has a long history of working with each Alice in Dairyland to share the nutritional benefits of dairy with Wisconsinites across the state,” said Laura Wilford, Director of the Wisconsin Dairy Council. “We are thrilled to partner with Crystal to help educate Wisconsin communities and provide tips and resources for ways to enjoy dairy as part of a balanced diet.”

Alice in Dairyland is a longstanding Wisconsin tradition. Since its inception in 1948, the position has evolved from a pageant to a search for the most qualified marketing and public relations professional to represent Wisconsin’s agricultural community.

“When you are passionate about something, the way I am about Wisconsin agriculture, it is exciting to share your enthusiasm with everyone you meet,” said Siemers-Peterman. “With my deep roots in the dairy community, I am proud to share the story of Wisconsin’s family farms with the citizens of our state as the 70th Alice in Dairyland.”

For more information about Alice in Dairyland visit www.aliceindairyland.com. For more information about the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board visit www.wmmb.com.
Posted by at

Blog Archive