New Alice in Dairyland began tenure this week

MADISON – This week, Crystal Siemers-Peterman begins her role as the state’s newest agricultural ambassador and 70th Alice in Dairyland. Siemers-Peterman was awarded the title in a special ceremony at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on May 13. She took over the position from the outgoing Alice in Dairyland, Ann O’Leary.
Originally
from Cleveland, Wisconsin, Siemers-Peterman’s enthusiasm for Wisconsin
agriculture began on her family’s Holstein dairy farm. She then became
actively involved in the Manitowoc County Junior Holstein Association,
Wisconsin Junior Holstein Association, and Manitowoc County 4-H.
Siemers-Peterman
is a recent graduate from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities with a
major in agricultural and food business management and a minor in
marketing. For the next year, she will serve as an agricultural
ambassador of the state, working to educate audiences across Wisconsin
about the state’s diverse agriculture industry including its largest
segment, the Wisconsin dairy community.
Contributing $43.4
billion dollars to the state’s economy, the dairy industry makes up the
largest segment of Wisconsin’s $88.3 billion-dollar agricultural
revenue. As the 70th Alice in Dairyland, Siemers-Peterman will work with
representatives from the Wisconsin Dairy Council, the nutritional
education arm of the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board (WMMB), to educate Wisconsin residents of all ages about the role dairy products play in a healthy diet.
“WMMB
has a long history of working with each Alice in Dairyland to share the
nutritional benefits of dairy with Wisconsinites across the state,”
said Laura Wilford, Director of the Wisconsin Dairy Council. “We are
thrilled to partner with Crystal to help educate Wisconsin communities
and provide tips and resources for ways to enjoy dairy as part of a
balanced diet.”
Alice in Dairyland is a longstanding Wisconsin
tradition. Since its inception in 1948, the position has evolved from a
pageant to a search for the most qualified marketing and public
relations professional to represent Wisconsin’s agricultural community.
“When
you are passionate about something, the way I am about Wisconsin
agriculture, it is exciting to share your enthusiasm with everyone you
meet,” said Siemers-Peterman. “With my deep roots in the dairy
community, I am proud to share the story of Wisconsin’s family farms
with the citizens of our state as the 70th Alice in Dairyland.”
For more information about Alice in Dairyland visit www.aliceindairyland.com. For more information about the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board visit www.wmmb.com.