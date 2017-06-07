Motorcycle accident with injuries near Maiden Rock last weekend

MAIDEN ROCK - On Sunday, June 4th, 2017 at 6:50P.M., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorcycle crash with injuries on County Road A, south of U.S. Highway 10 in the Township of Salem.
Upon arrival, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputies determined that two motorcycles lost control on loose gravel while negotiating a curve on County Road A in the area of 330th Avenue.
A 2011 Kawasaki motorcycle operated by Leon Vladimirovich Ustimchuk, 45, of Ramsey, MN and passenger Natalya Petrovna Ustimchuk, 41, of Ramsey, MN sustained injuries as a result of the crash.
A second motorcycle riding in the same group, a 2002 Honda was operated by Syed Hassan Abbass, 24, of Elk River, MN who sustained injures as a result of the crash. L. Ustimchuk, N. Ustimchuk, and S. Abbass were transported from the scene to the River Falls Area Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Ellsworth Fire Department, the Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service, and the Maiden Rock/Plum City Ambulance Service.