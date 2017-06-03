Motorcycle accident injuries one in Pierce County

On June 1st, 2017, at approximately 5:03p.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorcycle vs deer crash with injuries. The location was near 290th Street on State Highway 29, in Gilman Township.
The driver, Christopher Windsor, 44, of Knapp, WI, was operating his 2012 Harley Davidson Road King westbound on State Highway 29 when a deer crossing the roadway collided with the motorcycle. Christopher and his passenger, Valerie Windsor, 41, of Knapp, WI, suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash. Christopher was transported by Spring Valley Area Ambulance to Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin, WI. Valerie was transported by Life Link III helicopter services to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN.
Responding to the scene was: the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, the Spring Valley Police Department, Spring Valley Area Ambulance, Spring Valley Fire Department, Elmwood Fire Department, and Life Link III services. The accident remains under investigation.