Motor vehicle accidents cause injuries in county

This morning at approximately 3:56 a.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one vehicle crash with injuries on 830th Street near State Highway 65, in River Falls Township.
Donald Engel, 72, River Falls, was operating a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD towing a utility trailer with a lawnmower on it eastbound on 830th street when he reportedly failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. Engel’s vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a nearby tree. Engel was ultimately transported by River Falls EMS to Regions Hospital, in St. Paul, Minn. with undetermined injuries. The cause of the accident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.
Responding to the scene were the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, the River Falls Police Department, the River Falls Area Ambulance, and the River Fire Department.
On Sunday, June 18, 2017 at 3:27 PM the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a motorcycle accident with injuries on CTH CC at 130th Street in Maiden Rock Township.
Donald A. Kranz 59, Hammond, was operating his 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on CTH CC when he reportedly lost control on loose gravel. The motorcycle entered the north ditch of CTH CC and over turned. Mr. Kranz was ejected from the motorcycle. Mr. Kranz sustained minor injuries and was transported from the scene by Pepin Ambulance to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Wabasha, Minn.
Also assisting at the scene was Pepin County Sheriff’s Department.