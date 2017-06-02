Hwy. 63 flagging operations to begin on Red Wing Bridge project

RED WING, Minn. – Motorists on Highway 63 near the Red Wing Bridge will encounter flaggers beginning the week of June 5, according to the Minnesota and Wisconsin departments of transportation.
The work will take place during daytime hours after 8:30 a.m. and before 3 p.m. as crews perform work for construction of the new Mississippi River bridge. Flaggers will control traffic for the safety of motorists and workers.
Short delays are possible. Motorists will encounter intermittent flagging operations through construction season this year. The Highway 63/Eisenhower Bridge will remain open to traffic during construction, barring any emergency closures.
This project includes building a new bridge to replace the Highway 63/Eisenhower Bridge, replacing the historic Highway 63 Bridge over Highway 61, reconstructing approach roadways in Minnesota and Wisconsin, improving access to Red Wing and upgrading pedestrian and bicyclist crossings.
The prime contractor on this $63.4 million project is Zenith Tech. The new bridge is expected to open to traffic by fall of 2019.
To learn more about the project or sign up for email updates, go to MnDOT’s project web site
http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/redwing-bridge/. You can also follow a Facebook page for this project at https://www.facebook.com/RedWingBridgeProject/.
Motorists should always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.
For real-time traffic information in Minnesota, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.
