Fourth of July holiday travelers in Wisconsin asked to plan ahead, be patient, alert and safe

MADISON - To accommodate heavy traffic expected during the Fourth of July holiday period, construction on most Wisconsin highway projects will be suspended at noon on Friday, June 30 and will not resume until Wednesday, July 5. However, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) say motorists should still expect to encounter work zones, reduced speeds and potential delays.
"To ease traffic congestion, we're asking our private contractors to
halt work on most projects and open up construction zones to the extent
possible, but drivers will still need to be patient and alert, allow
adequate travel time and following distance," said Wayne Chase, WisDOT's
Chief Construction Oversight Engineer.
Of the three major summer holidays, the Independence Day period is
typically the most heavily traveled. AAA of Wisconsin forecasts that
about 840,000 Wisconsinites will travel 50 miles or more on state
roadways over the holiday weekend. Last year, 12 people died in
Wisconsin traffic crashes during the July Fourth holiday period.
"The tragic reality is that the summer months tend to be the deadliest
months on Wisconsin roadways," said David Pabst, Director of WisDOT's
Bureau of Transportation Safety. "We're urging all motorists to buckle
up, watch their speed and eliminate all distractions behind the wheel to
support our goal of zero deaths on Wisconsin roads."
Throughout the summer, the Wisconsin State Patrol will utilize aircraft
as part of traffic safety enforcement efforts. The dates, times and
locations of many of the aerial enforcement missions are announced in
advance on Twitter (@WisconsinDOT, #WisDOT).
Significant road construction projects that may affect holiday travelers include:
* Zoo Interchange project in Milwaukee County - work continues
with a new traffic pattern in place. Closures include the system ramp
from I-94 westbound to I-41/894 southbound. Access to I-94 westbound is
restricted at 84th Street. The ramp remains open for traffic going to
I-41 northbound. Various other on and off ramps remain under
construction with detours posted to get motorists around the closures.
* WIS 175 in Washington County - full closure from just north of
County Q to just south of County F and from just north of WIS 167 (Holy
Hill Road) to WIS 60. Detour involves use of I-41, accessing at WIS 60
or County Y (Lannon Road).
* US 45 in Kenosha County - full closure from the IL/WI state line
to north of County C. Detour involves use of I-41, accessing at WIS 50
or IL 173.
* I-39/90/94 north of Madison - traffic reduced to two lanes in each direction and lane shifts at WIS 19 (Exit 131).
* I-39/90 in Dane and Rock counties - be alert for lane shifts and
crossovers. Reduced speed limit on I-39/90 northbound near Edgerton and
Newville. Ramps to/from I-39/90 northbound at US 51 interchange (Exit
156) are closed. Alternate routes are required.
* Verona Road (US 18/151) in Dane County.
* I-41 near US 10 in Winnebago County - northbound and southbound
lanes of I-41 have a 55 mph speed reduction and lane shifts throughout
the WIS 441 Tri-Project work zone. Eastbound and westbound US 10 also
have a 55 mph speed reduction through the work zone.
* WIS 22 in Oconto County is closed and detoured between Oconto Falls and US 141
* WIS 98 in Clark County - detour in the city of Loyal for an
urban reconstruction project. Detour route includes County K, County H
and County Y.
* WIS 54 in Jackson County - temporary signal in place for single lane traffic at Squaw Creek Bridge.
* WIS 22 in Clintonville (Waupaca County) is closed between 13th
St. and Autumn St. Through traffic is detoured via 7th St., N. Lyon St.,
E. 12th St., SSGT Warren Hansen Dr., WIS 156, Industrial Ave., Winter
St., and Commercial Ave.
* WIS 54 between Dexterville and Port Edwards (Wood County) is closed and detoured via WIS 80, WIS 173 and WIS 73.
* US 51 at Marathon County WW will have two lanes open northbound
and southbound. Southbound traffic will be on the temporary structure at
a reduced speed of 55 MPH, and about one mile of shoulder closures.
* US 51 at Weber Creek north of Mercer (Iron County) will be open
to a single lane under the use of a temporary traffic signal.
* WIS 182 is closed at the Flambeau River bridge in Park Falls
(Price County). Traffic is detoured via WIS 13, WIS 70 and WIS 47