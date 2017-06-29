Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Thursday, June 29, 2017

Fourth of July holiday travelers in Wisconsin asked to plan ahead, be patient, alert and safe

MADISON - To accommodate heavy traffic expected during the Fourth of July holiday period, construction on most Wisconsin highway projects will be suspended at noon on Friday, June 30 and will not resume until Wednesday, July 5. However, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) say motorists should still expect to encounter work zones, reduced speeds and potential delays.

"To ease traffic congestion, we're asking our private contractors to halt work on most projects and open up construction zones to the extent possible, but drivers will still need to be patient and alert, allow adequate travel time and following distance," said Wayne Chase, WisDOT's Chief Construction Oversight Engineer.

Of the three major summer holidays, the Independence Day period is typically the most heavily traveled. AAA of Wisconsin forecasts that about 840,000 Wisconsinites will travel 50 miles or more on state roadways over the holiday weekend. Last year, 12 people died in Wisconsin traffic crashes during the July Fourth holiday period.

"The tragic reality is that the summer months tend to be the deadliest months on Wisconsin roadways," said David Pabst, Director of WisDOT's Bureau of Transportation Safety. "We're urging all motorists to buckle up, watch their speed and eliminate all distractions behind the wheel to support our goal of zero deaths on Wisconsin roads."

Throughout the summer, the Wisconsin State Patrol will utilize aircraft as part of traffic safety enforcement efforts. The dates, times and locations of many of the aerial enforcement missions are announced in advance on Twitter (@WisconsinDOT, #WisDOT).

Significant road construction projects that may affect holiday travelers include:

* Zoo Interchange project in Milwaukee County - work continues with a new traffic pattern in place. Closures include the system ramp from I-94 westbound to I-41/894 southbound. Access to I-94 westbound is restricted at 84th Street. The ramp remains open for traffic going to I-41 northbound. Various other on and off ramps remain under construction with detours posted to get motorists around the closures.

* WIS 175 in Washington County - full closure from just north of County Q to just south of County F and from just north of WIS 167 (Holy Hill Road) to WIS 60. Detour involves use of I-41, accessing at WIS 60 or County Y (Lannon Road).

* US 45 in Kenosha County - full closure from the IL/WI state line to north of County C. Detour involves use of I-41, accessing at WIS 50 or IL 173.

* I-39/90/94 north of Madison - traffic reduced to two lanes in each direction and lane shifts at WIS 19 (Exit 131).

* I-39/90 in Dane and Rock counties - be alert for lane shifts and crossovers. Reduced speed limit on I-39/90 northbound near Edgerton and Newville. Ramps to/from I-39/90 northbound at US 51 interchange (Exit 156) are closed. Alternate routes are required.

* Verona Road (US 18/151) in Dane County.

* I-41 near US 10 in Winnebago County - northbound and southbound lanes of I-41 have a 55 mph speed reduction and lane shifts throughout the WIS 441 Tri-Project work zone. Eastbound and westbound US 10 also have a 55 mph speed reduction through the work zone.

* WIS 22 in Oconto County is closed and detoured between Oconto Falls and US 141

* WIS 98 in Clark County - detour in the city of Loyal for an urban reconstruction project. Detour route includes County K, County H and County Y.

* WIS 54 in Jackson County - temporary signal in place for single lane traffic at Squaw Creek Bridge.


* WIS 22 in Clintonville (Waupaca County) is closed between 13th St. and Autumn St. Through traffic is detoured via 7th St., N. Lyon St., E. 12th St., SSGT Warren Hansen Dr., WIS 156, Industrial Ave., Winter St., and Commercial Ave.

* WIS 54 between Dexterville and Port Edwards (Wood County) is closed and detoured via WIS 80, WIS 173 and WIS 73.

* US 51 at Marathon County WW will have two lanes open northbound and southbound. Southbound traffic will be on the temporary structure at a reduced speed of 55 MPH, and about one mile of shoulder closures.

* US 51 at Weber Creek north of Mercer (Iron County) will be open to a single lane under the use of a temporary traffic signal.

* WIS 182 is closed at the Flambeau River bridge in Park Falls (Price County). Traffic is detoured via WIS 13, WIS 70 and WIS 47
