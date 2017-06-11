Fight the bite! Tell mosquitoes to buzz off!

The Pierce County Public Health Department provides the following suggestions eliminating standing water on your property:
· Dispose of tin cans, plastic containers, ceramic pots or similar water-holding containers.
· Remove all discarded tires on your property. Used tires are very significant mosquito breeding sites.
· Drill holes in the bottoms of recycling containers that are kept outdoors.
· Make sure roof gutters drain properly, and clean clogged gutters in the spring and fall.
· Turn over plastic wading pools and wheelbarrows when not in use.
· Change the water in birdbaths at least weekly.
· Clean vegetation and debris from edges of ponds.
· Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas, and hot tubs.
· Drain water from pool covers.
· Use landscaping to eliminate standing water that collects on your property.
Leaves and standing water make a perfect haven for mosquitoes laying eggs. And, some mosquitoes carry disease like West Nile Virus and La Crosse Encephalitis. So, do yourself and your neighbors a favor and keep your property dry.
For more information contact Pierce County Public Health Department at 715-273-6755.