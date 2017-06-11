Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Sunday, June 11, 2017

Fight the bite! Tell mosquitoes to buzz off!

ELLSWORTH - Are you raising mosquitoes? The answer may be "YES," if you are not reducing the mosquito population around your home and property.  

 The Pierce County Public Health Department provides the following suggestions eliminating standing water on your property:
 
· Dispose of tin cans, plastic containers, ceramic pots or similar water-holding containers.
· Remove all discarded tires on your property. Used tires are very significant mosquito breeding sites.
· Drill holes in the bottoms of recycling containers that are kept outdoors.
· Make sure roof gutters drain properly, and clean clogged gutters in the spring and fall.
· Turn over plastic wading pools and wheelbarrows when not in use.
· Change the water in birdbaths at least weekly.
· Clean vegetation and debris from edges of ponds.
· Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas, and hot tubs.
· Drain water from pool covers.
· Use landscaping to eliminate standing water that collects on your property.

Leaves and standing water make a perfect haven for mosquitoes laying eggs. And, some mosquitoes carry disease like West Nile Virus and La Crosse Encephalitis.  So, do yourself and your neighbors a favor and keep your property dry.
   
For more information contact Pierce County Public Health Department at 715-273-6755.
